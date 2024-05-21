You've seen Mahama's handwriting, it's time to see mine — Bawumia to voters

In a fervent address to voters, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, distinguished himself from his main rival, former President John Mahama, during a recent meeting with the Clergy in the Upper West Region.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the critical decision facing voters in the upcoming election, urging voters to also try him as president.

"It’s a choice between myself and the former president," he declared. "But he has been president before. I haven’t been president before."

Emphasizing the importance of new leadership with fresh ideas, Dr. Bawumia stated, "You’ve previously seen his handwriting. You haven’t seen my handwriting yet," urging the electorate to consider the potential benefits of a fresh perspective in governance.

Addressing the issue of accountability, Dr. Bawumia pointed out the difference between himself and former President Mahama, saying "For him, he won’t need to come back again. It will just be bye-bye and you won’t see him again. He has only four years. So when you give him four years, he will not come back again. No accountability," he explained. "As for me, I know that in four years, I have to come back and speak to you. And you ask me questions."

Expressing his dedication to hard work and responsiveness, Dr. Bawumia pledged, "I will work very hard. I will work very, very hard so that when I come back, I can answer your questions."

In a poignant conclusion, Dr. Bawumia urged voters to consider the long-term implications of their decision, saying, "So for me, I believe that you can give me that opportunity so that I can implement so many of these ideas."

Dr. Bawumia's impassioned plea resonated with the crowd, making a compelling case for change and urging voters to embrace the promise of accountability and responsiveness in governance.