ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You've seen Mahama's handwriting, it's time to see mine — Bawumia to voters

Headlines Bawumia - Mahama
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Bawumia - Mahama

In a fervent address to voters, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, distinguished himself from his main rival, former President John Mahama, during a recent meeting with the Clergy in the Upper West Region.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the critical decision facing voters in the upcoming election, urging voters to also try him as president.

"It’s a choice between myself and the former president," he declared. "But he has been president before. I haven’t been president before."

Emphasizing the importance of new leadership with fresh ideas, Dr. Bawumia stated, "You’ve previously seen his handwriting. You haven’t seen my handwriting yet," urging the electorate to consider the potential benefits of a fresh perspective in governance.

Addressing the issue of accountability, Dr. Bawumia pointed out the difference between himself and former President Mahama, saying "For him, he won’t need to come back again. It will just be bye-bye and you won’t see him again. He has only four years. So when you give him four years, he will not come back again. No accountability," he explained. "As for me, I know that in four years, I have to come back and speak to you. And you ask me questions."

Expressing his dedication to hard work and responsiveness, Dr. Bawumia pledged, "I will work very hard. I will work very, very hard so that when I come back, I can answer your questions."

In a poignant conclusion, Dr. Bawumia urged voters to consider the long-term implications of their decision, saying, "So for me, I believe that you can give me that opportunity so that I can implement so many of these ideas."

Dr. Bawumia's impassioned plea resonated with the crowd, making a compelling case for change and urging voters to embrace the promise of accountability and responsiveness in governance.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction at Arbitration Tribunal over contract termination, demands 3bn Boankra Inland Ports project in limbo as Ashanti Port Services files injunction ...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Everyone is concerned about sale of SSNIT hotels because gov’t has allowed corru...

2 hours ago

2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard for you – Bawumia to Ghanaians 2024 election: Make me president to implement many of my ideas; I will work hard...

3 hours ago

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Ablakwa to sponsor Private Member’s Bill to prevent politicians from purchasing ...

3 hours ago

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC Ghost names: Bawumia has told 171 cardinal lies and he’s caught on all counts — ...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: Rapper accidentally shoots himself in the head while filming a live video [VIDEO]: Rapper ‘accidentally’ shoots himself in the head while filming a live v...

3 hours ago

You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far —Upper West chiefs 'hail' Bawumia You're principled, honest, transparent in governance; you'll go far — Upper West...

3 hours ago

Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges —Upper West Regional House of Chiefs 'praise' Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Free SHS: Thank you for solving many of the challenges — Upper West Regional Hou...

4 hours ago

NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed —Dr. Agyekum-Obeng NPP is in difficult times, mentally distressed — Dr.  Agyekum-Obeng

4 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong Ghana retrogressing because of greed and selfishness among citizens — Kennedy Ag...

Just in....
body-container-line