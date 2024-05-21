Police file injunction to halt #DumsorMustStop protest slated for May 25

ModernGhana logo
The Ghana Police Service has filed an injunction at the High Court seeking to halt the planned #DumsorMustStop demonstration scheduled for May 25 at Revolution Square in Accra.

The injunction filed on Monday, May 20, by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, will be heard by the court on Friday, May 24.

After a meeting with the conveners, the security agency contended that allowing the protest to go ahead as planned could compromise security near Jubilee House.

"The Jubilee House which is directly opposite the Revolution Square is the seat of Government and therefore a security zone, thus the protest and picketing at the Revolution Square may endanger public defence, public order, public safety and violate the rights and freedom of other persons.," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Arhin Akwasi Annor in a letter dated May 15.

“That the proposed time of 12 midnight for closure may compromise secunity which may lead to violence, endanger public defence, public order, public safety, public health and the running of essential services.

“Therefore in the interest of Public Order, Public Safety and the Running of Essential Services, the Command request you to relocate the destination for the picketing to the Independence Square,” added the police.

However, conveners of the protest Yvonne Nelson, Henry Osei Akoto and Selorm Dramani Dzramado have refuted claims their vigil poses any security threat.

In response to initial police correspondence, they stated "We would like to assure you that we have no intention of accessing the Jubilee House or any area that is cordoned off as a security installation."

On accusations the midnight protest closure could compromise security, they countered that "Historical precedence shows that public activities and traffic flow in the Liberation Road area reduce significantly during the later evening and that those activities continue safely beyond midnight.”

While agreeing to move the closure time up to 10pm, the organizers maintained their right to protest at Revolution Square, which they described as "a suitable and strategic location for our cause."

The #DumsorMustStop protest, which first took place in 2015, is an annual vigil aimed at drawing the government's attention to addressing the lingering power crisis in Ghana.

