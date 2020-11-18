UN Deputy Secretary-General Presents UN Ghana’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan To Nana Addo

The UN in Ghana, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has developed its country-specific COVID-19 Socio-Economic Response and Recovery Plan (SERRP) that will assist Ghana to recover and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic in a more sustainable and inclusive way.

The Plan builds on its immediate COVID 19 response, which is the COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan and is aligned to Government priorities.

The UN Ghana Plan is in line with the United Nations framework which calls for strong multilateral cooperation to help countries to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, protect people, and build back better.

During her visit to Ghana, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General (DSG), Her Excellency Amina J. Mohammed presented the plan to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, signaling the official launch of the document and a commitment of the United Nations in the country to stand with the Government and relevant partners to work to support Ghana recover from the multiple impacts of the pandemic and stay on track towards the attainment of the SDG.

The discussions between the President and DSG centered around recovering from the pandemic, the need for public education and sensitization on the strict adherence to COVID -19 mitigation measures, more research around the mode of transmission, mutation, and trajectory of the pandemic in Ghana, expanding services for the treatment of severe cases and need for African countries to also invest in vaccine production.

Ms. Mohammed commended Ghana for her determination to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The DSG also highlighted the importance of sustaining peace and stability, as well as investing in the youth, both in Ghana and the African continent.