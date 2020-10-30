ModernGhanalogo

30.10.2020 Health

COVID-19 Still With Us, Follow Protocols – Okoe Boye To Ghanaians

COVID-19 Still With Us, Follow Protocols – Okoe Boye To Ghanaians
A Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has admonished Ghanaians to devotedly adhere to the mandatory wearing of nose masks as COVID-19 hasn't completely been eradicated.

Ghana has recently been placed third in the world for the effective management of the virus and according to Dr. Okoe Boye, the government's prioritization of accurate COVID-19 test results is largely responsible for this.

The Deputy Minister said this when a leading provider of floating solutions in the upstream petroleum industry, MODEC Production Services Ghana Limited, together with its partners donated over GHS6,000 worth of equipment and PPE to the Ministry of Health.

“It is very exciting news to have such a donation at this time because there are folks who assume that the pandemic is over in this country. Some people ask why we are wearing the face mask and that the virus is gone but fighting an infectious agent is not like fighting a bushfire.”

“So until the last virus is cured, the situation can get worse again so let’s all take this opportunity to protect ourselves and our families because we are still in this battle,” he urged.

