Covid-19: Eight More Dead LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Eight more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the country. This brings the country’s death toll to 231. Some 216 new cases recorded. The total case count now stands at 42,063 with 39,993 people either recovered or discharged. The current active cases has dropped further to 1,839 Ghana Health Service latest update has announced on its website. Cumulative Cases per Region (Case Count from Highest to Lowest) Greater Accra Region – 20,970 Ashanti Region – 10,476 Western Region – 2,863 Eastern Region – 2,024 Central Region – 1,754 Bono East Region – 703 Volta Region – 630 Western North Region – 580 Northern Region – 472 Ahafo Region – 469 Bono Region – 468 Upper East Region – 282 Oti Region – 213 Upper West Region – 88 Savannah Region – 62 North East Region – 9 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
