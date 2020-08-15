Covid-19: Eight More Dead

Eight more persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the country.

This brings the country’s death toll to 231.

Some 216 new cases recorded.

The total case count now stands at 42,063 with 39,993 people either recovered or discharged.

The current active cases has dropped further to 1,839

Ghana Health Service latest update has announced on its website.

Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 20,970

Ashanti Region – 10,476

Western Region – 2,863

Eastern Region – 2,024

Central Region – 1,754

Bono East Region – 703

Volta Region – 630

Western North Region – 580

Northern Region – 472

Ahafo Region – 469

Bono Region – 468

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 213

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9