Covid-19: 46% fully vaccinated in Volta region 

The fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Volta Region accounts for less than half of a targeted 1.1 million people, Mr Chrisantus Kubio, Regional Director of Health Services has said.

A report by the Extended Program on Immunisation (EPI) says a total 503,045 representing 46.1 per cent of the number had been fully vaccinated, and the regional head said it was a “shortfall.

“It is one of the lowest in the country” he said at the launch of the 10th Covid 19 Vaccination Days campaign in the Region, and lamented the prevalence of “myths, misconceptions and misinformation” that drove against immunisation programs.

“Covid-19 is still a worldwide health situation. The battle against the virus is not over and that is why vaccination is key,” he stated.

The Regional Director said 26,000 people had been targeted to receive first time doses of the vaccines and called for support from all stakeholders including traditional leaders and the media.

“I am confident that all stakeholders would collaborate to ensure vaccination successes. Stakeholders should use their influence to advocate for vaccine acceptance,” he said.

The meeting would also launch the 2024 Child Health Promotion Week which is under the theme “Healthy Children – Invest in Your Child for a Healthy Future,” and again the Director called for support for immunisations, vitamin A supplementation, growth monitoring and school health activities.

He said child welfare clinics, community outreaches, and school health centers would be utilised for the promotion which would help lessen the disease burden.

“All vaccines are safe and effective. Immunisations makes children very strong and healthy,” he assured stakeholders.

The Director reported that over 1 million insecticide treated mosquito nets had been successfully distributed across the Region in a just ended exercise and was an attainment 98 per cent of targeted distribution.

Mr Emmanuel Bonsu, Regional Coordinator for the EPI, said 56.5 per cent of the Covid vaccination target had received at least one dose.

He said a total 277,048 had received booster doses so far, and that although some improvements were made, none of the districts in the Region had achieved the 70 per cent full vaccination target.

The tenth Vaccination Days campaign would run from the 5th to the 9th of May 2024, and health teams are expected to visit homes, clinics, and other designated inoculation centers.

Mr Bonsu said the total 26,567 targeted are aged 18 years and above as available vaccine batches catered for adult populations only.

He said major challenges to immunisation campaigns in the Region remained inadequate staff due to high attrition, vaccine hesitancy, and the low priority given to childhood vaccination.

He said funding support would be required to serve hard to reach areas in the Region, noting that forward plans included the strengthening of routine immunisation, enhanced supervision and mop up as well as special targeting of riverine communities.

Stakeholders at the meeting received updates of the Region's Vitamin Supplementation programs.

Dr Senanu Djokoto, Deputy Director of Health Services said no Covid infection had been recorded in the Region yet even as reemergences were being reported in parts of the country, and assured the health authorities were “on the lookout.”

Mama Kuma II, Queenmother of Ho Ahoe, chaired the meeting, and reassured that traditional leaders would provide the needed support for the success of vaccination programmes.

GNA