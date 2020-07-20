ModernGhanalogo

20.07.2020 Health

Six ‘Types’ Of COVID-19 – King’s College London

Six ‘Types’ Of COVID-19 – King’s College London
Scientists from King’s College in London say they have found that there are six distinct types of the disease, characterised by a specific cluster of symptoms.

Their study was based on data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app.

The team found the six types corresponded to how severe the infection might be, and how likely a patient might be to need help with breathing.

  • ‘Flu-like’ with no fever: Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever
  • ‘Flu-like’ with fever: Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite
  • Gastrointestinal: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough
  • Severe level one, fatigue: Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue
  • Severe level two, confusion: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain
  • Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, abdominal pain

The study was released online at the end of last week but has not been peer-reviewed by independent scientists.

---BBC

