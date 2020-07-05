Have We Been Outbid By COVID? By Shadrack Oteng || Poet-Shaddy LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO What started as a national jokeHas today made the country brokeWe thought we were strong, but we have been outbidBy the strong arms of merciless COVID What started as, it is not trueHas now placed the entire country under its ruleWe thought we were more scientific and ecclesiastic But the swoop of COVID has been horrific. What we started as confirmation of single digitsHas now put great souls in graves and pitsDespite all the havoc of the COVID sickness,We are today, ever than before, careless. Today, the president of Ghana starts his isolationThis comes with a great ululationAs we send the president our prayers,We must not lose track of our precautionary manners. As we continue to send the president our best wishesWe must be careful we don't swim in COVID like fishesAs we wish the president get well soon,We must take precautions not to attract "Gone too soon" If we fail to pay the nose masks, sanitizer, social distancing and handwashing price,We will receive death as our prize.
