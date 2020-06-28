Atiwa East NCCE Holds Sensitisation On COVID-19

The Atiwa East National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has since the inception of COVID-19 sensitized people in the District on the pandemic. The exercise has educated communities within the district on how the virus spread; signs and symptoms of the disease; prevention and treatment; Destigmatisation of victims of the virus, myth busters as well as presidential Directives aimed at tackling the spread of the disease.

The campaign was also targeted at enhancing citizens understanding and appreciation of the pandemic and why they should follow the safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service and the World Health Organisation.

Mr Saviour Ametefe, the Officer in charge of NCCE in the District said that their work was very challenging in the wake of Covid-19 because of inadequate logistics. The office had just one motorcycle and they had to rely on public transport for their activities.

He commended the government for the vehicle which they received earlier in the month of June. He said that the vehicle has expanded the reach of their campaigns. He mentioned that seventeen communities within the district have been reached with COVID-19 sensitisation activities within the month of June.

He said the main strategies adopted to reach out to the general public were public announcements on streets, markets, lorry stations, funerals, business centres, community information centres, one-on-one engagement with stakeholders such as individuals, market women, artisans, religious leaders, transport operators, and small and medium scale business operators. Mr Saviour Ametefe noted that the vehicle has been instrumental in the success of these activities since its arrival. He said that it has scaled up the adaptable and comprehensive communication strategy that has been adopted by the department.

Mr Saviour Ametefe noted that the education and activities of the Office have enforced awareness of COVID-19 and advised people to stay away from stigmatisation. He reiterated the words of the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that “there is nothing shameful about testing positive” and urged the public to continue to help in the fight against the virus by abiding by all the safety protocols.

Mr Saviour, thanked the Chairperson of the Commission, Miss Josephine Nkrumah for assigning one of the Jubilee House vehicles to the District. He also commended District Chief Executive, Hon. Lawyer Kwabena Panin Nkansah for his continual support and praised information centers within the district for assisting them in their activities