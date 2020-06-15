Fighting Covid-19: GSR Ladies Club Presents Preventive Items To Prestea Huni-Valley Health Directorate

The items which would be distributed to some four health facilities within the company’s operational areas, namely Brakwaline Health Centre, Bogoso Health Centre, Himan Health Centre and Prestea Government Hospital.

The ladies say, are to augment the other donations the mother company has already done.

Their effort as ladies in their mining firm was to contribute their quota to support the government as Ghana wrestles with Covid-19.

Currently, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality where their outfit operates, the cases of Covid-19 is recorded at 54.

Golden Star Resources Bogoso Prestea Limited (GSBPL) before this recorded cases had temporarily released a facility to the Prestea Health Directorate to be used as a holding centre for those suspected to have contracted the virus within the company’s operational areas.

They have also provided more personal protective equipment (PPE) for the frontline health workers in the Prestea Huni –Valley Municipality.

Presenting the items at the Prestea Huni – Valley Municipal Assembly Friday June 12, 2020, the President of the Ladies Club at GSBPL Makki Rashida Iddrisu stated that, their donation was to replenish the consumables the health facilities got from the mother company.

“This is in our own small way to complement what Golden Star the mother company has already done”, she said.

Rashida Iddrisu further expressed that “as mothers, we live in the communities and we know what is going on, we see the health facilities, we send our children there and we know how the facilities are. So we came together to contribute this to help the fight against Covid-19.

The Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Health Director Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Tamakloe who was elated to receive another consignment from a group within GSBPL thanked the Ladies Club and said “these are some of the things the health facilities need in this fight against the disease. They are consumables and so we need more of them.”

The preventive items presented were 48 gallons of liquid soap, 36 gallons of bleach and 20 gallons of hand sanitizer.