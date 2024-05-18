ModernGhana logo
John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed that the late former Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister Dr John Ampontuah Kumah played a crucial role in his decision to run for president.

Dr. Bawumia, while paying a heartfelt tribute to John Kumah expressed his gratitude to the late Minister highlighting his strong support and encouragement in his decision from the outset.

According to Bawumia, Kumah was among the first party leaders to publicly urge him to run for the highest office and pledged his unwavering support, describing his demise as a personal blow.

He recounted how Kumah campaigned with him across the country, demonstrating his commitment to Bawumia’s presidential ambition.

Bawumia praised Kumah’s initiatives aimed at empowering youth and his dedication to Ghana’s development, leaving an indelible mark on the country’s progress.

“His initiatives focused on empowering the youth and looking for a brighter future for Ghana’s next generation. His commitment to the national development programme remains indelible and has left an enduring mark on the country’s trajectory. He was also a lawyer of good standing, in that area too he was brilliant, diligent and professional in dealings with his clients.”

“His sudden death in March has been a personal blow. Long before I decided to run for president, Hon. John Kumah was among the few party leaders and legislators to have publicly urged me to run and pledged his unending support. Through his public pledge, John supported me strongly, campaigning with me everywhere in the country.”

Thousands of loved ones including political leaders have assembled at the grounds to mourn with the family.

The sudden passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, leaving a void in both the political and personal spheres.

He passed away at the age of 45, survived by his wife and six children.

