ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah

Social News You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah
SAT, 18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Ejisu MP Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, describing him as her “everything”.

The tribute was delivered at a solemn gathering of thousands of loved ones, including political leaders, who assembled to mourn with the family.

In her tribute, Apostle. Kumah described John Kumah as her best friend, supporter, provider, teacher, and encourager.

She recounted how he supported her throughout her education, investing in her and helping her succeed.

She also praised his unwavering support for her religious leadership, even when she became a lady pastor.

Apostle Kumah remembered her husband as a unique and forgiving person who always showed her respect and inspired her to be better.

She also vowed to ensure his dreams come true and not disappoint him.

“You were my everything. You were not just my husband, but also my best friend. My supporter, my provider and my teacher. My encourager even in my journey as a religious leader, you helped me.

You made me who I am today. I met him in Accra and I had done with my SSCE. You helped me throughout my education. You invested in me a lot including my education and I passed successfully.”

“Despite your investment in my education, you supported me even when I became a lady pastor. You have been my inspiration all my life and have been why I strived to be a better person. You forgave despite the situation.

“You gave me the needed respect in all conditions. You were unique in all your dealings. I will never disappoint you and ensure all your dreams come true.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament 

2 hours ago

You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah

2 hours ago

Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building 

2 hours ago

John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals

2 hours ago

Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawumia Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawu...

3 hours ago

Joseph Kpemka, newly appointed Deputy Managing Director of BOST Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy MD of BOST

5 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel

5 hours ago

MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia reveals MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia revea...

5 hours ago

OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines

5 hours ago

Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line