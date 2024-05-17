ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kidney disease is a killer in the country; I’ve lost people because we couldn’t pay for cost of dialysis – Bagbin

Health Kidney disease is a killer in the country; Ive lost people because we couldnt pay for cost of dialysis – Bagbin
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has bemoaned the woes of persons suffering from kidney diseases in the country.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, May 17, Alban Bagbin disclosed that he knows some people who have died because they could not pay for the cost of dialysis.

“I’m also very conversant with the topic. It’s really a killer in the country and so many people have so far been lost as a result of this cost issue.

“I myself lost some people because we couldn’t pay for the cost and so I even made efforts to try to get some [dialysis machines] to this country for our various hospitals as a Speaker. But because of how to handle the issue of cost due to the poverty situation it’s not been easy,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said.

The high cost of dialysis for persons with kidney problems have become topical in the past week after the cost per session went up from GHS380 to GHS491

In Parliament today, Speaker Alban Bagbin said it is an issue that must be looked at and address.

He directed the Subsidiary Legislative Committee to engage various stakeholders to find a way to bring down the cost of dialysis in the country.

“What I can say is to apply Order 93 Rule 6. I will direct the Subsidiary Legislative Committee just to follow up to the agencies involved and hold some discussions with them to see how some action could be taken in this matter. That’s the only thing I can say. It’s really unfortunate. The country will have to look at this seriously,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kidney disease is a killer in the country; Ive lost people because we couldnt pay for cost of dialysis – Bagbin Kidney disease is a killer in the country; I’ve lost people because we couldn’t ...

5 hours ago

Ill cut power cost by 50 with 2,000MW solar power in my first four years – Bawumia I’ll cut power cost by 50% with 2,000MW solar power in my first four years – Baw...

5 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to stop sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong

5 hours ago

Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; lets build, patronise our local ones —Stephen Amoah Travelling to Maldives, other foreign tourist sites affects the cedi; let’s buil...

5 hours ago

Development Projects: Northern Regional House of Chiefs praises Akufo-Addo's government Development Projects: Northern Regional House of Chiefs praises Akufo-Addo's gov...

5 hours ago

Voter registration exercise: Some of your errors are unpardonable, cannot be understood; be warned —Dr Otchere-Ankrah to EC Voter registration exercise: Some of your errors are unpardonable, cannot be und...

6 hours ago

CJ informs Kissi Agyebeng about petition seeking his removal; asks for his comments to determine prima facie case CJ informs Kissi Agyebeng about petition seeking his removal; asks for his comme...

6 hours ago

Provide comment on allegations against you — CJ tells Kissi Agyebeng on petition to get him removed Provide comment on allegations against you — CJ tells Kissi Agyebeng on petition...

6 hours ago

Gamalsey: My govt will implement a Blue Water Initiative to clean our water bodies in mining areas – Mahama Gamalsey: My gov’t will implement a Blue Water Initiative to clean our water bod...

6 hours ago

Left to Right: Former EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei, Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyemang Akufo-Addo about to remove Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng just like Charlotte...

Just in....
body-container-line