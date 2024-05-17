Kidney disease is a killer in the country; I’ve lost people because we couldn’t pay for cost of dialysis – Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has bemoaned the woes of persons suffering from kidney diseases in the country.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday, May 17, Alban Bagbin disclosed that he knows some people who have died because they could not pay for the cost of dialysis.

“I’m also very conversant with the topic. It’s really a killer in the country and so many people have so far been lost as a result of this cost issue.

“I myself lost some people because we couldn’t pay for the cost and so I even made efforts to try to get some [dialysis machines] to this country for our various hospitals as a Speaker. But because of how to handle the issue of cost due to the poverty situation it’s not been easy,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said.

The high cost of dialysis for persons with kidney problems have become topical in the past week after the cost per session went up from GHS380 to GHS491

In Parliament today, Speaker Alban Bagbin said it is an issue that must be looked at and address.

He directed the Subsidiary Legislative Committee to engage various stakeholders to find a way to bring down the cost of dialysis in the country.

“What I can say is to apply Order 93 Rule 6. I will direct the Subsidiary Legislative Committee just to follow up to the agencies involved and hold some discussions with them to see how some action could be taken in this matter. That’s the only thing I can say. It’s really unfortunate. The country will have to look at this seriously,” Speaker Alban Bagbin said.