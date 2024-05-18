ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy MD of BOST

SAT, 18 MAY 2024 LISTEN
A former Member of Parliament for the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director of the Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BEST) Company Limited, formerly BOST.

His appointment was contained in a letter signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President of Ghana.

The letter asked the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to take the necessary steps to regularise his appointment.

“The President of the Republic has nominated Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka for appointment as Deputy Managing Director of Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company.

”Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment by the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019(Act 929) and the constitution of the company,” the letter said.

The appointment of Mr Kpemka adds up to two Deputy Managing Directors assisting Mr Edwin Nii Obodai Provencal in managing the company.

Kpemka holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Ghana as well as an L.L.B and a Barrister of Law from the Ghana School of Law.

He served as a Deputy Minister for Attorney General and Minister for Justice in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government.

Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Company (BEST), formerly Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, was created in 1993 as a private liability company with the sole shareholder being the Government of Ghana.

The company’s mandate is to develop a network of storage tanks, pipelines and bulk transportation infrastructure throughout the country, as well as keep Strategic Reserve Stocks for Ghana.

