List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament 

SAT, 18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The list of 24 Ministerial and Deputy Ministerial Nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo approved by Parliament include eight sector Ministers, two Regional Ministers and 14 Deputy Ministers.

The eight Ministers-Designate include Mrs Abena Osei-Asare, Minister of State Designate for the Ministry of Finance, Mr Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Minister Designate for Tourism, Art and Culture; Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister Designate for Sanitation and Water Resources; and Mr Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister Designate for Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation.

The rest are Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Minister Designate for Environmental, Science Technology and Innovation; Madam Darkoa Newman, Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection; Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister Designate for Health; and Madam Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister Designate for Information.

The Regional Ministers-Designate are Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister; and Mr Daniel Machator, Minister Designate for Oti Region.

The 14 Deputy Ministers-Designate include Dr Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, Deputy Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mr Sylvester Tetteh, Deputy Minister Designate for Information; Mr Charles Acheampong, Deputy Minister Designate for Communications and Digitisation; and Madam Adelaide Ntim, a Deputy Minister Designate for Health.

The rest are Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, also a Deputy Minister Designate for Health; Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Deputy Minister Designate for Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation; and Mr John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie, a Deputy Minister Designate for Energy.

Others are Mr Collins Adomako Mensah, also a Deputy Minister Designate for Energy; Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Deputy Minister Designate for Works and Housing; Professor Kingsley Nyarko, a Deputy Minister Designate for Education; and Dr Festus Awuah Kwofie, Deputy Minister Designate for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions.

Also included are Mr Akwasi Konadu, Deputy Minister Designate for Lands and Natural Resources; Mr Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Deputy Minister Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Dr Alexander Ampaabeng, a Deputy Minister Designate for Finance.

The National Democratic Congress NDC Parliamentary Minority Caucus stage a walkout during the approval of the Ministerial Nominees, which they attributed to the large size of the Government.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who congratulated the Ministers Designate on their approval by the House, reminded them that they were accountable to both the President and Parliament.

GNA

