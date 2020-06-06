E/R: Odumase Circuit Court Orders Arrest Of Land Document Fraudster

Listen to article

The Odumase Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of one Ebenezer Teye, for impersonation and alleged involvement in the forgery of land documents.

Ebenezer Teye who was arrested on April 13, 2020, after forging the signature of a licensed surveyor was granted a GHC 20, 000 bail with two sureties.

He was expected in court today, Friday, June 5, 2020, but failed to appear.

The Magistrate, Frank Y Gbede asked the police to bring him on July 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, Samuel Anim Ayeko a licensed surveyor and a member of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana in an interview with the media said the group is worried about the activities of the ‘goro’ boys.

“The association is very worried about ‘goro’ boys who are posing as quantity surveyors. They are taking signatures of qualified and licensed surveyors. I want to caution all those engaging in such activities to desist from it or be dealt with if arrested.”

