COVID-19: Bono East Region Cases Increase To 6

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Bono East Region has seen an increase from one to six cases.

The first case in the region was a 31-year-old driver who tested positive for the virus. The new additional five cases were recorded in Tuobodom, Techiman, and Nkoranza.

According to the Bono East Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng who disclosed this in an interview with FirstNews, the five additional cases are as a result of targeted testing the health directorate has been conducting.

Dr. Boateng said contact tracing is ongoing and by the close of today they would be able to come out with realistic measures to stop the spread.

He also said the infected person is currently in isolation undergoing treatment.

Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng bemoaned the stigmatization the first case is suffering and called on Ghanaians to stop stigmatizing against COVID-19 Victims.

