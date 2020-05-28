ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.05.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Cases Hit 7,303 With 186 New Infections

COVID-19: Cases Hit 7,303 With 186 New Infections
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana's covid-19 case count has ballooned to 7,303.

This was triggered by 186 new cases.

The Ghana Health Service’s website has confirmed on May 27.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries have increased to 2,412.

The update shows that 95 more persons recovered since the last update.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Focus On Developing Industry-Specific Stimulus Packages — Go...
2 hours ago

Release MPs COVID-19 Test Results; Many World Leaders Didn't...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line