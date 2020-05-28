COVID-19: Cases Hit 7,303 With 186 New Infections LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana's covid-19 case count has ballooned to 7,303. This was triggered by 186 new cases. The Ghana Health Service’s website has confirmed on May 27. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries have increased to 2,412. The update shows that 95 more persons recovered since the last update. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
COVID-19: Cases Hit 7,303 With 186 New Infections
Ghana's covid-19 case count has ballooned to 7,303.
This was triggered by 186 new cases.
The Ghana Health Service’s website has confirmed on May 27.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries have increased to 2,412.
The update shows that 95 more persons recovered since the last update.