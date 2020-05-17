Covid-19: Infinite Research Institute Sensitises, Distribute Hand Sanitisers, Soap To Tamale Residents

Listen to article

As Ghana continue to record cases of the Corona Virus spread, Infinite Research Institute rolled out the phase three of its campaign and sensitization programme at the Cemetery Zone of Zujun in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

The organization was glad to receive support from HAMdex (A company that produces alcoholic base hand Sensitizers in Accra) as well as support by Mr. Abdul Hamid Inusah Fuseini (JB) to facilitate the activities of the Organization in its fight of the pandemic.

Phase three of the campaign and sensitization programme initiative was championed by targeting the cemetery zones in the metropolis.

A clear observation made by the organization through its research team embarked on a data collection at the locality revealed that they have been neglected by authorities in the provision of PPEs as well as soap, hand sanitizers, nose masks and veronica buckets.

It is against this background that the organization embarked on the Phase three of the initiative at the proposed location. The organization whiles creating the awareness on the spread of the virus at the Cemetery Zone distributed items such as hand Sensitizers, Nose Masks and liquid soaps to residents at the locality.

Speaking to residents at locality, one of the caretakers of the cemetery indicated that, they don't have the needed protective equipment to aid them in the burial process in times of the pandemic. They were however, excited that the Organization has extended support in its small way to support residents at the locality.