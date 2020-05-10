World Marks Mother’s Day Amid Covid-19 Scare

Listen to article

Mother’s Day is being commemorated around the world amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Global citizens are sharing photos and short videos to show appreciation for the roles mothers play in the well-being of humanity and the world at large.

Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in a special Mother’s Day message, says “Robert Browning was spot on when he posited that, all love begins and ends with motherhood.”

Mother’s Day is an annual celebration honoring mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

The Day is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

---Daily Guide