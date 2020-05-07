Covid-19: Akua Donkor To Address The Nation On Her 'Boyfriend's' TV

Maverick female politician Akua Donkor will also take her turn in addressing the nation on the covid-19 pandemic via her 'boyfriend's' platform, Kofi TV.

Akua Donkor, leader of Ghana Freedom Party in a poster circulating on social media is hinting Ghanaians to brace up for 'comic' relief on Thursday 7th, May, 2020, as she addresses the nation on coronavirus.

Per the information making the rounds Kofi Adoma of Kofi TV is providing Ghana Freedom Party founder to address Ghanaians in her own language of Twi.

The address is expected to take place at 7pm.

---Daily Guide