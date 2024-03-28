28.03.2024 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, I bring unto you the Calvary message of resurrection, hope, deliverance, restoration, and forgiveness. At Calvary, the deal was completed for our freedom; at Calvary, our poverty was exchanged for His riches; at Calvary, our sickness was exchanged for healing; and at Calvary, the Father paid the ultimate sacrifice for our redemption. At Calvary, the Father extended His love to all. AT CALVARY, THE TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETE.

II. Therefore, DAUGHTER OF ZION, reject THE COMPANY OF I HAVE NO ONE TO HELP ME advocates. We have divine helpers. Jesus Christ has seen you and knows that you have been in that state for a long time. Beloved CHRIST IS ASKING YOU, "Will you be made whole?" Do you want to get well? Do you desire to become well? The LORD is standing at the door of your heart, our hearts, and asking, Do you want restoration? Do you want a transformation in your business? Do you want conceptions? WHAT DO YOU WANT?

III. Beloved sisters are you still a member of "I have no man to help me into the pool association?" Come out of 'I have no one to help me, Fellowship? Focus on Christ Jesus, who is asking you again this week, this month, and this year: Do you want to be healed? Stop looking up to man for help, for not only will the arm of flesh fail you, But thus, saith the LORD: Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. Why are you still looking up to men for help? WHY ARE YOU STILL SEEKING SOLUTIONS FROM MORTALS?

IV. My precious brother, depart from. I HAVE NO ONE TO HELP MY FAMILY. But the helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all the things that I said to you. Let the Holy Spirit lead you to DESTINY-changing helpers. Allow God to plant your feet at strategic locations. This is a DIVINE GRACE AND FAVOUR MESSAGE sent forth through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Begin to look up to God for the solution.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE RESTORATION - GOD HAS planted a multitude of HELPERS on my side

PRAYER: Lord open our eyes to see the HELPERS and Lord connect us to our DIVINE HELPERS THROUGH CHRIST JESUS NAME Amen

REF: John 5:6&7

Jeremiah 17:5

John 14:26

CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION