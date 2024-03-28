ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.03.2024 Religion & Spirituality

At Calvary, the deal was completed for our freedom

At Calvary, the deal was completed for our freedom
28.03.2024 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, I bring unto you the Calvary message of resurrection, hope, deliverance, restoration, and forgiveness. At Calvary, the deal was completed for our freedom; at Calvary, our poverty was exchanged for His riches; at Calvary, our sickness was exchanged for healing; and at Calvary, the Father paid the ultimate sacrifice for our redemption. At Calvary, the Father extended His love to all. AT CALVARY, THE TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETE.

II. Therefore, DAUGHTER OF ZION, reject THE COMPANY OF I HAVE NO ONE TO HELP ME advocates. We have divine helpers. Jesus Christ has seen you and knows that you have been in that state for a long time. Beloved CHRIST IS ASKING YOU, "Will you be made whole?" Do you want to get well? Do you desire to become well? The LORD is standing at the door of your heart, our hearts, and asking, Do you want restoration? Do you want a transformation in your business? Do you want conceptions? WHAT DO YOU WANT?

III. Beloved sisters are you still a member of "I have no man to help me into the pool association?" Come out of 'I have no one to help me, Fellowship? Focus on Christ Jesus, who is asking you again this week, this month, and this year: Do you want to be healed? Stop looking up to man for help, for not only will the arm of flesh fail you, But thus, saith the LORD: Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. Why are you still looking up to men for help? WHY ARE YOU STILL SEEKING SOLUTIONS FROM MORTALS?

IV. My precious brother, depart from. I HAVE NO ONE TO HELP MY FAMILY. But the helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all the things that I said to you. Let the Holy Spirit lead you to DESTINY-changing helpers. Allow God to plant your feet at strategic locations. This is a DIVINE GRACE AND FAVOUR MESSAGE sent forth through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Begin to look up to God for the solution.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE RESTORATION - GOD HAS planted a multitude of HELPERS on my side

PRAYER: Lord open our eyes to see the HELPERS and Lord connect us to our DIVINE HELPERS THROUGH CHRIST JESUS NAME Amen

REF: John 5:6&7
Jeremiah 17:5
John 14:26
CONTACT: +233277438688
GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

News ContributorPage: CDAConsult

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Former president Zuma was forced out of office in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations. By GIANLUIGI GUERCIA AFPFile S.Africa's ex-president Zuma barred from May election

34 minutes ago

Joshua Akamba, former NDC National Organizer NDC will install secret cameras to monitor security personnel during 2024 electi...

39 minutes ago

Outages in Kwabenya, Pokuase caused by reduced power supply from GRIDCo – ECG Outages in Kwabenya, Pokuase caused by reduced power supply from GRIDCo – ECG

41 minutes ago

Professor Agyemang Duah Dumsor: ‘It's a tragedy that Ghana doesn't learn and always goes back to zero’ —...

50 minutes ago

Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng 'Fix the ‘dumsor’ with respect' — Opeele Boateng tells Akufo-Addo

53 minutes ago

Implementation of load shedding by govt in time of so-called excess capacity highly unjustifiable – Minority Implementation of load shedding by gov’t in time of so-called excess capacity hi...

1 hour ago

Exempt all health facilities nationwide from unannounced power outages – Minority charges Energy Ministry Exempt all health facilities nationwide from unannounced power outages – Minorit...

1 hour ago

Your context is right; you shouldnt have apologised for telling the truth —John Boadu to NDC's Kwesi Ahwoi regarding his anything can happen comment Your context is right; you shouldn’t have apologised for telling the truth — Joh...

1 hour ago

Vice Presidential candidate isnt a right to anyone —John Boadu reacts to pressure on Bawumia Vice Presidential candidate isn’t a right to anyone — John Boadu reacts to press...

6 hours ago

Right Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye We have gold, diamond and oil but we are hungry; it’s painful – Presby Moderator...

Just in....
body-container-line