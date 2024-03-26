26.03.2024 LISTEN

I. Son of Man, don’t doubt God's ability, for He is able! Yes, GOD IS ABLE to deliver you. God is able to turn things around for your good within a twinkle of an eye. Don’t listen to prophets of doom. Are you anxious about what shall happen tomorrow? Are you troubled by the thought of dying? God is the only one who is able to move you to the next stage. Yes! Jehovah is able to turn things around, and in fact, He is turning things around for you. God is able to calm the turbulent sea in your life. God is still able to turn your business around, even in this strange period.

II. Daughter of Zion, be fully persuaded that and hold on to that word that what he has promised, he has been and is also able to perform. Yes! You have told him several times, and still, you cannot see your way clearly; you are still wondering and wandering as the situation seems to be compounded daily. Yes, you have told him, and yet you are still going through difficulties and rejections, and the door is still locked and you can't open it. One thing is certain: God is able to make all grace abound towards you, that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound in every good work. Yes! What do you need? Ask him again, for he is not tired of hearing your voice on one specific thing daily. JEHOVAH-ADONAI is the only one able to accomplish it. God says it is time to start that project; don’t look at the weather. God's projects are never abandoned.

III. My beloved sister and my dear brother, when he cuts sod, he will definitely dedicate it. God has heard your prayers and has also given thee that which thou hast not asked, both riches and honour so that there shall not be any among the kings like unto thee all thy days. Yee! Believe thou this also? Do the ordinary, and God will do the impossible; leave the how questions to God. Remember that God's order must be followed: when vapour goes up, rain must come down; when praise goes up, His glory will definitely come down; and when prayer or a request goes up, God will answer. Behold, God is reminding you who He is: "I AM THE LORD, THE GOD OF ALL FLESH." Now God is assuring you: "IS THERE ANYTHING TOO HARD FOR HIM? Simply put, GOD IS ABLE.

IV. Dearly beloved, then said the king unto her, "The King of Kings and the LORD of Lords is asking you! What wilt thou, Queen Esther? What do you want—my brother, my sister? And what is thy request? You are a royal; you are a special person. What at all is troubling you and has affected your mood? Your countenance has changed; your heart is troubled. WHAT IS THE PROBLEM? You need prayer partners. The God who is able says, "Ask, and it shall be even given thee to the half of the kingdom. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! God is able to answer your request.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE POWER OF GOD - God is not a man, that He should lie, nor a son of man, that He should repent; Has He said, and will He not do it? Or has He spoken, and will He not make it good? GOD CANNOT LIE.

PRAYER: May the Lord water His words in our hearts and minds from this day forth so that we will sow wisely this year through Christ Jesus’ name, Amen! God bless you and answer you quickly as you call upon Him. God, who cut the sod, will also commission it.

REF: Romans 4:21

II Corinthians 9:8

I Kings 3:13

Jeremiah 32:27

Esther 5:3

