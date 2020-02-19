Chairman Samba Wins Best Regional Chairman Award

Listen to article

The Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Mohammed Baantima Adam Samba has been honoured by the Voiceless Media and Consult as the best Regional Chairman in the Country at a ceremony in Accra for his leadership and humanitarian skills and works in the Northern Region and beyond.

Presenting a certificate of honour and a Personal Accident Insurance cover of Ghc60,000 from the Best Assurance Company at a brief ceremony in Accra to chairman Samba who is also known as Chairman Do All, Chief Akilu Sayibu of The Voiceless Media and Consult praised the Northern Regional Chairman for his leadership skills since his election as the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP and the various roles he has played especially recently to enlist and consolidate peace, unity and stability in the NPP.

Chief Akilu Sayibu explained that a research conducted by the Voiceless Media and Consult in all 16 Regions of Ghana, revealed that Chairman Samba is the only Regional Chairman who has visited all constituencies of the NPP in his Region to inspire and to motivate the grassroot workers of the party to continue to work hard to record four more years for President Nana Addo in the December elections.

This effort according to the Voiceless Media places Chairman Samba over and above his colleagues in the areas of proactiveness and re-energization of the structures of the party in every constituency hence the award

Stories reaching the Voiceless Media from both party members and none party members also described chairman Samba as a first class generous man who freely and willingly gives his best to support mankind in cash and in kind and deserves to be encouraged to continue to do more for the fortunes of the party in not only the Northern Region but Ghana as a whole.

Receiving the award, Chairman Samba thanked Chief Akilu Sayibu and his team for the recognition and stated that it was the best award he has received in a long time and promised to work hard to ensure that the NPP wins more Parliamentary Seats in the Northern Region and also increase the Presidential votes to guarantee a resounding victory for the NPP in December.