WordDigest: Crown Me With Goodness

"God saw everything that He had made, and behold, it was very good and He validated it completely. And there was evening and there was morning, the sixth day."

[Genesis 1:31] Amplified Bible

When God created everything within, He saw all was good and complete.

Interestingly God intensified his assertion saying" And behold, it was very good and He validated it completely".

God crowned His creation with goodness and completeness.

Meaning God beforehand endorsed His creation with greatness. You may not have felt or eagerly awaiting for those good moments declared by God to happen in your life.

Whatever the difficulty it won't cut you off from God's goodness and completeness in this life.

When God says you're good and complete; downtrodden, misery, pain, sickness, insecurities etc don't have any chance controlling you.

You may not be validated by people around you. But God's report is different.

You are good and complete in the sight of God regardless of whatever.

Be admonished that God is undone with you until and unless He crowns you with goodness and completeness in all things.

God is still working for you.

Prayer

Dear Lord Jesus, thank you for the message. O Lord, crown my life with goodness and completeness in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

