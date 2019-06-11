Old ladies and hormones

Let’s pause for menopause. Hormones, why do you hate aging women? When menopausal females talk about hot bodies—they mean hot flashes and sweat. Not sexy curves. Old ovaries R US.

And when you see an older lady undressing in public, she’s not a stripper—it’s hot flashes. So don’t be pompous and stuff dollars in her granny panties. Walk away and ignore. Please, no viral videos or toxic tweets. What if she were your grandma, aunt, or sister?

Without pads and tampons there’s more room in my purse for a flashlight, scissors, and nasal spray.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”