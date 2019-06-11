Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.06.2019 Old Gal in Yoga Pants

Old ladies and hormones

...Old Gal in Yoga Pants
By Melissa Martin

Let’s pause for menopause. Hormones, why do you hate aging women? When menopausal females talk about hot bodies—they mean hot flashes and sweat. Not sexy curves. Old ovaries R US.

And when you see an older lady undressing in public, she’s not a stripper—it’s hot flashes. So don’t be pompous and stuff dollars in her granny panties. Walk away and ignore. Please, no viral videos or toxic tweets. What if she were your grandma, aunt, or sister?

Without pads and tampons there’s more room in my purse for a flashlight, scissors, and nasal spray.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin Self-syndicated Columnist, USA

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

TOP STORIES

Work Hard, Pass And Enjoy Free SHS — Obuasi MCE To BECE Cand...

1 hour ago

Identify Your Training Needs For Us To Support You —GEPA Ass...

3 hours ago

body-container-line