Don't Get Tired Of Doing Good

Memory Verse: Galatians 6:9 NLT

"So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up."

Good works without salvation will earn nothing whiles salvation with good works will earn rewards from the Lord. Good works are easily recognized in our societies. The child of God is admonished to walk in good works. In my work as a missionary, I realized many communities respond to good works in most cases. Sometimes building a community center, schools, hospitals and so on, helps to engage the community effectively.

We are advised today not to give up or get tired of doing good. The tendency for one to get tired easily is high. There are many circumstances that can easily discourage a true believer from continuing to do good. There are times the enemy gets involved with the purpose of bringing discouragement. Whatever the situation, one must not allow situations to get in the way of doing good.

There is the right time of reaping a reward for doing good. Good pays. Support people, whether convenient or not. Why, because if we faint not there is a reward awaiting us. God will reward any man who decides to walk in good works.

The other dimension is not to focus so much on the reward. The scripture emphasized that just at the right time there is a reward. What if the reward delays. Because our right time is different from God's right time. We can do good without anything in return. In most situations, the reward from the Lord comes from very different places and in many ways.

Let's not get tired of doing good as we look intently to the Lord for grace to stay focus on Him. The Holy Spirit helps us by enabling us to do good. After the Lord Jesus was anointed with the Holy Ghost and with Power, the scripture said He went about doing good. Anywhere the Holy Spirit resides, good works are present. May the Lord help us all not to get tired of doing good, because at the appointed time we will receive a reward from the Lord.

Remain blessed.

23/02/19