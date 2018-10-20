modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Award- Winning Model Victoria Michaels Debuts At African Fashion International Johannesburg

Kwasy Danyels - pulse.com.gh
International Model Victoria Michaels has continued to make Africa proud as she strides runways across the globe.

The multiple award winning fashion icon and Glitz Model of the year 2018 was recently featured at the Africa Fashion International where she brought so much life and excitement to designers and their work. Please find some of the pictures below.

