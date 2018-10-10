modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Beauty & Fashion

5 Fashionable Photos Of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian Son-In-Law

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
5 Fashionable Photos Of Pastor Chris' Ghanaian Son-In-Law

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Philip Frimpong married Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's first daughter, Sharon Oyakhilome on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

The couple tied the knot at the Christ Embassy Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. The wedding was officiated by the internationally-acclaimed televangelist, Reverend Benny Hinn.

Born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents and then raised in the UK, Philip is the co-founder of 'Onua', an online shop that sells customized mugs, pillows among other designed with kente and adinkra symbols.

Philip and Sharon's traditional and white wedding has been the talk of the town and fashion critics were highly impressed with their apparels. Hence, we have compiled 5 dapper photos of Philip because of his wedding.

1.

109201844149 j4eq276ggb download

2.

109201844150 rvmypdc553 download

3.

109201844150 vbrduhgtsn download

4.

109201844150 0f738m3yxs download

5.

109201844150 swnaqedp5k download

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1“Not to dream, is not to live”

By: Kevin Abdulrahman quot-img-1
body-container-line