Ghanaian Teacher Who Drew Microsoft Word On Board Wins $10,000 Master's Scholarship From UNICAF

The Ghanaian ICT teacher, Richard Akoto has received an Honourary Scholarship worth $10,000 from UNICAF to pursue a Master's in Education Degree.

This scholarship package is in regognition of his innovative ways of teaching Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Akoto took to Facebook to announce this posted, "Hard work pays. $10000 Master's in Education Degree Scholarship. Thanks to UNICAF. Aseda Nka Awurade."

Congratulations Teacher Kwadwo!