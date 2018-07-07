No matter how secured you think you are, even Jesus died, so never how secured and wicked you are, you too will one day die, but the question is how?By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Ghanaian Teacher Who Drew Microsoft Word On Board Wins $10,000 Master's Scholarship From UNICAF
The Ghanaian ICT teacher, Richard Akoto has received an Honourary Scholarship worth $10,000 from UNICAF to pursue a Master's in Education Degree.
This scholarship package is in regognition of his innovative ways of teaching Information and Communication Technology (ICT).
Akoto took to Facebook to announce this posted, "Hard work pays. $10000 Master's in Education Degree Scholarship. Thanks to UNICAF. Aseda Nka Awurade."
Congratulations Teacher Kwadwo!