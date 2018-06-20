Single Men; How To Marry A Good Woman

Photo culled from Miaadlerozair.com

1. You have to first of all be a good man before you go searching for a good woman. Develop your character and be prepared to connect with her when you meet her.

2. Because like attracts like, you will attract the quality of woman you deserve, nothing less, nothing more. You will attract ‘your type.’

3. Men use their ‘lower head’ to think more than their hearts, so you must be careful when making this decision. When a man sees a woman, the first thing that comes to his mind, (okay, for the benefit of doubt, let’s say it is the second or third thing) is sex. No matter how ‘spiritual’ the man may think he is, sex is usually at the top or very near the top of his priorities. Never base a decision to get married to a woman based on your sexual chemistry. It may prove quite disastrous in the end.

4. Never judge a woman by her outward appearance. She may look as beautiful as Miss World but be ‘Satan's sister.’ She may fool you by her looks, sexual energy and smooth words, but she cannot deceive you with her life style. If you study her carefully, you will discover who she is.

5. By their fruit you shall know them. Marry for character, compatibility and not for the beauty alone. If you have been deceived by sex, may the Lord deliver you today.

6. If you want to get married to her because of her money, you might as well hang a sign around your neck, with large letters in red reading ‘SLAVE,’ because that is what you will become in that marriage.

7. This woman must be willing to follow your dream and help you achieve it. If she’s ready to do everything within her power to see your dream manifest, she’s the one for you. Don’t let her out of your sight! Another thing, you must be willing to do the same for her to qualify as her husband.

8. One sign you should never ignore is the presence or lack of peace in your heart about this woman. If you have no peace in your heart every time you think about her, dude, she’s not for you. If you have solid, unshakeable peace in your heart, she’s the one. Move quickly towards marriage.

9. Wrap things up very quickly. 12 months is enough to know a woman. Don’t waste your time on unimportant things. Get to meet her parents, do the introduction, fix a date for the wedding. Get the wedding out of the way.

10. Be the man. Handle the responsibility of marriage. Love your wife the best way you can. Enjoy the wife of your youth, be a blessing to her and have an awesome marital journey.