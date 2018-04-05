5 Ways Working From Home Is Better Than From The Office

Photo culled from Blackcoffy.com

Reasons Remote Workers are Better Than In-Office Employees

If you think all employees are created equal, think again.

There are major differences between telecommuting employees in comparison to their in-office peers. Here are ways remote workers can shine brighter than that awful fluorescent lighting that’s currently in your office.

When Mother Nature wreaks havoc on certain areas, businesses are almost always affected.

Some employees may be unable to trudge into the office at times. Remote workers can work whether it’s rain or shine (provided the power stays on). That reliability can keep a company afloat, both in terms of productivity as well as financially.

Telecommuting and communication go hand in hand. Without being face-to-face in an office, those who work from home have to work that much harder to hone their communication skills so they always remain in sync with their in-office colleagues.

Sure, having your workers in the office can be comforting, but it can also be costly.

If you calculate office space, office furniture and supplies, electrical usage and more, an employee who works in the office is almost like a luxury for a company. When a person works from home, these costs are almost completely eliminated. Savings of up to $10,000 or more annually per employee can have employers rethinking their need to have their staff in the office, all the time.

It’s every micromanagers worst nightmare -- let an employee work from home, and he’ll simply slack.

But in actuality, the opposite is true. Employees who telecommute tend to be far more productive than when they work in an office. Fewer meetings—and unscheduled interruptions from chatty coworkers—all help to keep remote workers on task and on schedule.

Employees who have workplace flexibility—and control over their own schedule—are happier employees.

When they are allowed to customize their schedule based on their own personal and professional needs, workers exhibit more gratitude and, in turn, become more invested in the company and its bottom line.

All workers bring something different—and beneficial—to the table. But whether your employees work in the office or at home, one thing remains constant -- the need to pay your employees the correct wage for their respective positions.