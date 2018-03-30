Photo credit - Dreamstime

I remember a time when I was unemployed. It seemed as though everyday that passed, I was sinking lower and lower in a whole that I could not see my way out of.

I remember looking at what would be my the last deposit in my bank account from my unemployment benefits. I had utilized all my available extensions and I was beginning to worry how I would manage my household without any income.

A year of going on job interviews resulted in nothing. (or so I thought.)

A couple of days after that deposit, I received an email from one of the employers I had interviewed with a few months prior. In the email, he asked me if I was still looking for work and if so, if I was still interested in the position I had previously interviewed for.

I could not hold back the tears as I read that email. At that moment, I wasn’t sure of the circumstances that lead this man to email me months after he had rejected me, but I was sure of one thing; GOD IS A WAY MAKER AND A MIRACLE WORKER!

I just remember feeling like I had failed God with my lack of faith at times. It was as if He was saying to me, “I got you! I had this situation under control the entire time, but you still chose to worry.”

How many times have you prayed and prayed for something and although He didn’t rescue you when you thought He should, God was right on time?

While we’re going through it, it may be hard to see God’s hand in our situation.

So we pray. And we get busy. We start doing everything we can think of to move forward in a positive way. And we worry. We know it’s a waste of time. Yet a lot of us find ourselves in this dilemma…we know we should trust God, but we wonder just what He’s going to do or how He’s going to do it and most importantly, when He is going to do it.

That’s when we turn to His Word, to remind us that He is walking with us and inviting us to hand over to Him our worries and burdens. Scripture tells us, “[Cast] all your care upon Him, for He cares for you” (1 PETER 5:7), and “God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (PHILIPPIANS 4:19).

When your mind turns to anxious thoughts about the future, remember: “Your heavenly Father knows” (MATTHEW 6:32). He will give you what you need. –

Worry is a burden God never intended us to bear.