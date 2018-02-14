Men Now Wearing Brazilian Beard!

Photo culled from Pinterest

So African woman have long been criticized especially by men for investing in Brazilian, and other expensive hair brands since the “Brazilian hair craze,” some years back.

At the time, if someone had told me men would soon wear Brazilian beard extention, I would have considered it an outright lie.

Years later, and I’m seeing Brazilian beard weave being advertised for men who want to join the beard gang but simply cannot grow facial hairs.

This beard weave advertised on social media comes in various lengths just like hair extensions, from 2 to 8 inches plus a free closure!

Eii! closure paa, Now men turn women oo.

Picture this.

While women spend time at the salon fixing hair extensions, men will be fixing their beard weave at the barber’s shop.

Well, I guess this will finally put to rest the women and Brazilian hair hullabaloo on social media.

Oh! and for those having difficulties growing facial hair, this comes in handy. Give it a try!

Source - culled from gq.com