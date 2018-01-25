Get Rid Of Stubborn Dark Knees Without Medicatiom

Photo culled from Youtube

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a good remedy to lighten dark knees and elbows. It has vitamin E that can help lighten the skin tone and prevent dryness by keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized. It can even repair dark and damaged skin.

After each shower or bath, apply coconut oil on your knees and elbows and massage gently for 1 to 2 minutes. Reapply several times a day to prevent dryness.

Alternatively, prepare a mixture with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and ½ teaspoon of lemon juice. Rub this solution on your dark elbows and knees and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes. Wipe it off with paper towels. Do this once daily.

You can also add enough coconut oil to 1 tablespoon of walnut powder to make a thick paste. Use it to exfoliate dark skin patches around your knees and elbows 2 or 3 times a week.

2. Lemon

Lemon has natural bleaching as well as exfoliating properties. Also, it has a high amount of vitamin C that helps remove dead cells and lighten skin tone. It can also promote regeneration of healthy skin cells.

Apply lemon juice on your elbows and knees and massage gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with warm water and apply a moisturizing lotion.

You can also extract the juice of 1 lemon and mix it with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply it on the affected areas and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash the mixture off with water.

Follow either of these remedies once daily for a couple of weeks. After applying lemon juice, avoid sun exposure for the next 3 hours.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid that helps lighten skin color . It also cleanses and moisturizes the skin.

Mix 1 teaspoon each of plain yogurt and white vinegar to get a smooth paste. Apply it on the affected areas and let it dry. Rinse it off with warm water, pat dry and apply a moisturizer. Do this daily for a few weeks.

Alternatively, mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour and 1 tablespoon of plain yogurt to make a thick paste. Apply it on your darkened elbows or knees and leave it on for 20 minutes. Then, rub with wet fingers to remove the paste and rinse with water. Do this 2 or 3 times a week.

4. Sugar

To lighten the skin tone of your knees and elbows, you can also use a homemade sugar scrub. Sugar granules help exfoliate dead skin cells and soften the skin.

Mix equal amounts of sugar and olive oil to make a thick paste. Apply this paste on your knees and elbows and rub it around using circular motions for 5 minutes. Wash it off with a mild soap and warm water. Do this once daily until the skin tone around your knees and elbows lightens. Repeat this treatment on a weekly basis.

5. Baking Soda

Baking soda acts as a gentle cleanser, hence it is effective for treating dark knees and elbows. It can help remove dead skin cells and reduce hyper-pigmentation that forms around the knees and elbows.

Prepare a paste with 1 tablespoon each of milk and baking soda. Apply it on the affected areas and rub it around in circular motions for 2 to 3 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry the area thoroughly. Repeat every other day until you get the desired results.

6. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a natural skin lightener that will also keep the skin hydrated and moisturized. It can help maintain even skin tone and promote the repair of skin cells damaged by sun exposure.