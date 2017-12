Photo credit - Pinterest

Ring Rule #1 – Understand Messages

The rings you wear send subliminal or direct messages.

Whether you served in the navy or in the marine corps, a ring easily identifies your association.

Rings used to send signals of wealth and power. The size of a precious stone and the clarity of the gem would indicate superior quality and therefore, a person of substantial wealth. Think about the placement of a ring. They occupy a prominent place on the hands. It’s hard to miss

Readers often ask me why I wear my wedding band on my right hand and not the left, as is the custom in North America.

People do notice your rings. They may not say anything, but they pick up subtle cues based on the the rings you wear. Be careful about what messages you are sending out through your choice of rings.

By the way, if you were still waiting for an explanation… the custom in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (where I got married), is to wear the wedding band on the right hand. This is a common practice in most parts of Eastern Europe and Scandinavia.

Ring Rule #2 – Be Confident

How confident are you wearing additional rings?

If you’re not confident, don’t try to fake it till you make it. A better approach would be to wear the ring around the house, until you get accustomed to the weight and feel of it on your fingers.

Next, start wearing your ring around people you trust and see if they notice. Get used to their comments before you start wearing it out in public.

Is there a story behind your ring?

As Simon Sinek says, “Understand the why.” Be ready to answer questions about the ring.

Is it a family heirloom that has been passed through generations? Was it a ring that you bought from a Romanian gypsy on a European summer holiday?

Your ring has the potential to be a great conversation starter.

Ring Rule #3 – Maintain Proportion To Your Hands

If you have large hands, feel free to wear larger rings. Men with smaller hands should balance the proportion by wearing smaller rings.

By the same token, if you have slim fingers – keep your rings compact. Broad band rings are preferable on men with fuller digits.

There are some occasions when you are given a ring – a class ring at graduation, for instance. Make sure you get the right size for your finger.

Ring Rule #4 – Balance With Other Jewelry

How do you wear multiple rings or balance other jewelry while wearing rings?

Balance it on the other hand – don’t crowd the rings together. If you are wearing a wedding band and a watch on your left hand, balance it out with a bracelet on the right wrist.

Don’t crowd a bunch of rings on one hand while leaving the other completely ring-free.

Ring Rule #5 – Consider Matching Metals

Most men are content to choose between silver or gold. The choice should be determined by whether your skin has a cool or warm tone.

Wear silver if you have a cool tone. Your skin has a cool tone if your veins are visible.

Match your accessories – the metal on your belt buckle, watch strap and rings should be in a similar tone. Although you don’t have to match the metals, my personal preference is to maintain uniformity.

Symbolism Of Rings On Different Fingers

Wherever you sit on the spectrum of analyzing the intricacies of people’s hands – studying people in general is a fascinating art.

An easy clue to the personality and subtle preferences are displayed through the choice and placement of rings.

Are you a right of left hand ring-wearer? Which finger(s) do you choose?

Is there any psychological significance, cultural relevance, family affiliations, symbol of authority or an allegiance?

People use rings on certain fingers to work a certain type of energy. Most ancient texts and cultures advocate the wearing of rings on particular fingers to induce a mood.

For example – wear a ring on your thumb if you need to express your individuality.

The positioning of the rings reflected the personality of the wearer.

Right Or Left Hand?

Your dominant hand usually has more significance in displaying parts of your personality than your non-dominant hand.

If you are right-handed, then the right hand is your active or giving hand while the left is your receiving or passive hand. The reverse is true if you are left-handed.

Rings on your dominant hand relate to a conscious thought process. Rings on non-dominant hands could related to a person’s personality – things he may not even realize about himself.

The Thumb – Neptune

The thumb symbolizes character. A straight thumb indicated an upright character, while a crooked thumb sent a negative message.

In Asia, the thumb ring was worn on the left hand as protection after releasing an arrow from a bow. The thumb ring was later associated with bravery and high status in society.

The thumb is also separated from the other four fingers – showing an alienation of sorts. Rings on the thumb are rare.

Neptune was the water god. A ring on this finger represents change and flow. A transient and quick moving personality – associated with creative personalities.

A thumb ring on the active hand indicates an assertive personality.

The Pinky Finger – Mercury

Associated with intelligence. Family crests are often worn on pinky fingers.

Although there is some connection between mafia leaders and an affinity for pinky finger rings, there isn’t substantial evidence to prove that wearing a ring on this finger bears any relation to conflict.

Worn on the active hand – it shows great negotiating skills along with an excellent ability to express yourself.

Worn on the passive hand, it shows a strong intuition and great listening skills.

A ring on the pinky finger will be on the edge of your hand and is bound to get more attention as a result. Wear a subdued tone and relatively slim ring to escape unwanted attention.

Index Finger Rings – Jupiter

People of high rank – kings, dignitaries, wore an index finger ring.

Symbolizes power and authority.

Jupiter was the head honcho – the king of the gods. Men who wear a ring on this finger are generally unapologetic and confident in their leadership.

You’re the kind of person who is adaptive – to most situations. You take charge but can easily anger people.

Wearing a ring on the index finger indicates leadership qualities, self-esteem and a high level of confidence.

Lacking self-confidence? Slip on a finger on this finger on your dominant hand.

This finger is also a sensible choice to wear a class ring or a family ring

The Middle Finger – Saturn

Associated with balance. Also called the identity finger.

Saturn was the father of Jupiter.

The middle finger is associated with wisdom and dealing with responsibility and our role in life.

This is the finger with the most strength and balance. Ironically, the middle finger provides the mid-point or the point of balance on your hand.

Wearing a ring on this finger points to an individual who honors responsibilities and values.

A middle-ring indicates a serious outlook on life – the wearer has a strong moral compass and distinguishes between right and wrong.