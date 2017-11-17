How To Get Back Your Prayer Life

Jesus said in Matthew 21:13, "My house will be called a house of prayer." Today, it seems like the church is anything but a house of prayer.

We have more programs and plans for the church today, but not many prayer meetings. The prayer meeting is the most important service of the week and it's also the most neglected service of the week.

The church of today says let us know your needs and we will cater to them and make a structure to meet your desires and needs. The Bible says in Matthew 6:33, "But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well."

You see, all that we are and all that we will ever need is found in the abiding presence of God. Far too many times the church has tried to meet supernatural needs with natural remedies. Psalms 91 says, "He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, "He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust."

When we learn to abide in His Power and protection, true peace and joy follow. I love the example Jesus set before us on prayer in Mark 1:35 which says, "Now in the morning, having risen a long while before daylight, He went out and departed to a solitary place; and there He prayed."

Before the SUN was up, the SON was up. This is a scripture God laid on my heart years ago. Get up early and seek Him first thing in the morning. Grab hold of a fresh word from God first thing in the morning. Getting into the presence early in the morning is the best way to start your day. Ask the Lord to speak to your heart a very specific word each day. Then be quiet and allow him to speak to you. There is no limit to God's power that comes from prayer and listening.

Most all Christians want to taste the fruits of revival, but only a few will do what's necessary to achieve it. To achieve personal revival you must put time into it. What is it?

The place of prayer, your secret place. Matthew 6:6 says, "But you, when you pray, go into your room, and when you have shut your door, pray to your Father who is in the secret place; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you openly." God wants to speak to you more than you want Him to speak to you. Take time to make God the priority of your life; not just one of the priorities.

Leonard Ravenhill said, "A man who is intimate with God is not intimidated by man." In his presence you lose your fear and insecurity. You will replace it with peace and confidence in him.

The more time we spend with God the Father the more He reveals himself to us. He shows us who we really are and takes away the fake us that we portray to everyone. The Lord gives and takes away. He give us more of his DNA and takes away the worldly characteristics we have taken on.

The world needs more believers to be full of God and have been lost in his presence hidden in the Secret Place. Ephesians 3:19-20 says, "To know the love of Christ which passes knowledge; that you may be filled with all the fullness of God. Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us."

When you enter into the secret place you get to know your Father God past mere knowledge and will receive a fuller revelation of who He is. Then we are never ashamed or nervous to approach His throne with fear but with courage knowing first hand who we are talking to, our father, GOD the FATHER.