Kofi Kinaata rubbishes death prophecies, focuses on music

29.04.2024

Ghana's revered highlife sensation, Kofi Kinaata, has boldly dismissed recent death prophecies, emphasizing his unwavering focus on his craft amidst the storm of prognostications.

In an exclusive interview on Joy Prime's morning show, the celebrated musician candidly addressed the recurring specter of death prophecies that have haunted him since the inception of his musical journey.

With a stoic demeanor, Kofi revealed, "I don't even want to talk about it. That's what he has seen and he's saying it. Maybe me too I have seen it and I haven't come out to say it."

Undeterred by the ominous forecasts that seem to besiege him monthly, Kofi Kinaata remains resolute in his faith and artistic pursuits. "I hear this every month, sometimes in a month it would come from different places," he remarked, reflecting on the persistent nature of these harbingers of doom.

Amidst the clamor of prophecy, Kofi maintains a steadfast devotion to his Christian beliefs, expressing, "I pray about five times a day, not because of said prophecies, but because of my own Christian beliefs." This steadfast commitment underscores his unwavering resolve to remain grounded amidst the tempest of speculation that often surrounds public figures.