ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Come and let's discuss the modalities of your intended ‘DumsorMustStop’ protest — Police to Yvonne Nelson

General News Come and let's discuss the modalities of your intended DumsorMustStop protest — Police to Yvonne Nelson
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian actress and activist Yvonne Nelson is set to meet with regional police commanders next week to discuss modalities for her planned 'DumsorMustStop' vigil.

The meeting was called by Deputy Commissioner of Police Regional Commander Accra Arhin Kwasi Annor in response to Nelson's notification to the police of her intention to hold the demonstration on May 25.

In his letter to Nelson and her fellow conveners Selorm Dramani Dramado and Henry Osei Akoto, Annor wrote: "In view of the above, the Regional Commander invites you (conveners) to a meeting in his office on Wednesday 15/05/2024 at 1400 hours to discuss modalities about your intended demonstration."

Nelson had notified the police of the planned vigil in line with section 1 of Ghana's Public Order Act, which requires notifying the police of any planned "special event" in a public place at least five days in advance.

In her notification letter dated May 5, Nelson wrote: "The special event will be held on 25th May, 2024 to demonstrate our frustrations over the unacceptable erratic electricity supply (dumsor)."

She added that Revolution Square had been chosen as the venue "because of its historical significance and its proximity to the seat of government to give the president an ocular evidence of the debilitating effects of the erratic power supply (dumsor) on us."

The upcoming meeting will provide an opportunity for protest organizers and police to discuss logistical arrangements and security measures for the planned mass action.

It comes as Ghanaians express growing frustration over the return of irregular power cuts, known locally as 'dumsor', years after a similar campaign by Nelson helped put pressure on authorities to resolve the crisis.

513202464932-m5htk8v331-img4011.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape deathat Assin North Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape death at Assin N...

9 minutes ago

Dont take the countrys peace for granted – Asantehene caution Ghanaians “Don’t take the country’s peace for granted” – Asantehene caution Ghanaians 

1 hour ago

Prof Bokpin Cedi can only stabilise temporarily — Prof Bokpin

2 hours ago

Calling for emergency sitting needless — Minority to Speaker Bagbin Calling for emergency sitting needless — Minority to Speaker Bagbin

2 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo We've made massive investments in technology-driven education – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana Lack of requisite investments in African FinTechs hindering the goal of a digiti...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister For Africa to develop, we must all coalesce around an "African agenda" — Dr Amin...

2 hours ago

NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC wont understand – Sammi Awuku NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC won’t understand – Sammi Awuku

2 hours ago

Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491 Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491

Just in....
body-container-line