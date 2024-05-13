Come and let's discuss the modalities of your intended ‘DumsorMustStop’ protest — Police to Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress and activist Yvonne Nelson is set to meet with regional police commanders next week to discuss modalities for her planned 'DumsorMustStop' vigil.

The meeting was called by Deputy Commissioner of Police Regional Commander Accra Arhin Kwasi Annor in response to Nelson's notification to the police of her intention to hold the demonstration on May 25.

In his letter to Nelson and her fellow conveners Selorm Dramani Dramado and Henry Osei Akoto, Annor wrote: "In view of the above, the Regional Commander invites you (conveners) to a meeting in his office on Wednesday 15/05/2024 at 1400 hours to discuss modalities about your intended demonstration."

Nelson had notified the police of the planned vigil in line with section 1 of Ghana's Public Order Act, which requires notifying the police of any planned "special event" in a public place at least five days in advance.

In her notification letter dated May 5, Nelson wrote: "The special event will be held on 25th May, 2024 to demonstrate our frustrations over the unacceptable erratic electricity supply (dumsor)."

She added that Revolution Square had been chosen as the venue "because of its historical significance and its proximity to the seat of government to give the president an ocular evidence of the debilitating effects of the erratic power supply (dumsor) on us."

The upcoming meeting will provide an opportunity for protest organizers and police to discuss logistical arrangements and security measures for the planned mass action.

It comes as Ghanaians express growing frustration over the return of irregular power cuts, known locally as 'dumsor', years after a similar campaign by Nelson helped put pressure on authorities to resolve the crisis.