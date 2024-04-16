‘Medikal can not have his show at O2 without me’ — DJ Azonto

Popular Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto has revealed that he will be joining rapper Medikal as a special guest performer for Medikal's upcoming concert at The O2 arena in London.

In an interview with Accra-based Onua FM on Tuesday, April 16, DJ Azonto disclosed that he has already received part payment of £80,000 GBP from Medikal for his appearance at the show.

The agreed total fee, according to the ‘Fano Fom’ hitmaker, is £100,000 GBP, with the remaining £20,000 to be paid after his performance.

DJ Azonto said "Can Medikal have the show without me? Have you seen any father who eats and does not feed his sons? I have received pounds from Medikal, you will see me live in London. Medikal has paid and billed me."

He added "I'm taking £100,000, he has already paid me £80,000 [after performance then I take the £20,000]."

Medikal's concert, scheduled for May 3rd at The O2 arena in London, has been generating buzz in Ghana's music industry for months.

With a capacity of 2,700, the iconic venue will likely be filled to capacity by Medikal's dedicated fan base in the diaspora and beyond.

Medikal has hinted at delivering an electrifying lineup of performances for his fans attending the highly anticipated show.