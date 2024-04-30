ModernGhana logo
Ejisu by-election: No election is small, easy but NPP will win — Frimpong Kodua

Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party NPPJustin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)
30.04.2024 LISTEN

Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is confident in the party's victory in the upcoming Ejisu by-election, scheduled for April 30, 2024.

In an interview on Oyerepa TV, Mr. Kodua emphasized that no election is small or easy, as all candidates involved put in much effort to secure victory.

However, he remained resolute in his belief that the NPP would emerge victorious.

Addressing the findings of a research survey by Global Info Analytics indicating a competitive race in the by-election, Kodua maintained his optimism about the NPP's chances.

He reiterated his confidence in Kwabena Boateng, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Ejisu constituency, asserting that the party's strategic preparations would lead to victory.

He expressed, "There is no small election in Ghana, every election is a tough one. At the end of the day, if you put strategies in place, you will win. I can assure you that on Tuesday, [April 30, 2024] the NPP is winning."

The Ejisu by-election, necessitated by the passing of the incumbent MP, John Kumah, is a crucial contest for political parties seeking to secure majority in Parliament.

Six candidates, including Kwabena Boateng and former NPP MP Kwabena Owusu Aduomi running as independent candidate, are vying for the parliamentary seat.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has cleared these candidates to participate in the by-election.

Listen to him in the video below;

Ejisu by-election

Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi will not win the by-election.#OyerepaBreakfastTime #ElectionField pic.twitter.com/A4ehRSvIjM — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) April 29, 2024

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Ejisu by-election: No election is small, easy but NPP will win — Frimpong Kodua

