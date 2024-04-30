ModernGhana logo
My wife is faithful; she'll never cheat on me — George Quaye

My wife is faithful; she'll never cheat on me —George Quaye
Renowned playwright and event organiser, George Quaye, has emphasised the importance of trust and respect in relationships, revealing his confidence in his wife's fidelity.

During a live studio discussion on Hitz FM, George Quaye shared insights into his approach to privacy and trust within his marriage, setting an example for others to follow.

Expressing his trust in his wife's faithfulness, Quaye revealed that he does not feel the need to invade her privacy by demanding her phone password.

He emphasised his belief in her loyalty, stating that he respects her personal space, even when her phone rings in his presence.

"My wife will never, ever go behind me. But I do not know my wife's phone password. If my wife's phone is lying there and it's ringing, it is none of my business," Quaye affirmed.

Offering advice to others, Quaye urged individuals to establish boundaries and stop allowing their imaginations to create unnecessary doubts and suspicions in their relationships.

"You need to understand that there should be a few boundaries. Give space; give respect. When you begin to formulate your own stories in your head, those stories will lead you to things, and those things will lead you to other things. Charlie, life is too short," he advised.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

