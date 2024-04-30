ModernGhana logo
‘A grown-up man always pushing people's luggage’ — Sammy Flex trolled for pushing Shatta Wale, others luggage at the airport

General News Shatta Wale left and his Manager, Sammy Flex
2 HOURS AGO
Shatta Wale (left) and his Manager, Sammy Flex

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, has found himself at the center of social media controversy after a video surfaced showing him trolleying luggage at Heathrow Airport.

The renowned musician and his entourage arrived in London ahead of Medikal’s concert at Indigo at the O2.

However, it was Sammy Flex's handling of the luggages caught the eye of social media users.

In the video circulating online, Sammy Flex can be seen pushing a trolley laden with bags belonging to the entire team.

The sight of Shatta Wale's manager taking on what some perceive as menial tasks has sparked a wave of criticism and mockery on social media platforms.

Fans and observers have questioned why Sammy Flex, in his capacity as the manager, would be tasked with carrying the luggage, with many viewing it as a sign of disrespect.

A netizen, reacting to this, wrote, “Papa Panin always pushing luggage ..Boii anaa is part of de management.”

429202475018-j5eq27t2gb-screenshot-18

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

