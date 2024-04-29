The official inauguration of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming 2024 general elections has caused a reaction within Ghana's political landscape.

The event, which took place on April 24 at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), marked a moment in the NDC's electoral campaign as the party unveiled its vice-presidential candidate.

In her acceptance speech, Professor Opoku-Agyemang addressed pressing issues facing Ghana, particularly focusing on the state of the economy and her vision for the future.

Among other things, Prof. Opoku Agyemang stated “the 2024 election was about healing and restoration.”

She therefore pledged her commitment to supporting John Dramani Mahama to restore hope in the system.

Reacting to this on Neat FM's ‘Me Man Nti’ programme, Political Analyst Yaw Asani Tanoh praised Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s candidacy and her speech, describing it as a "tremendous event that has shaken the political foundation of Ghana."

According to him, the speech has caused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to “run helter-skelter.”



