Actress Habiba Sinare has explained the practices surrounding prophecies in the Islamic faith, offering insights into how they differ in Christianity.

In a panel discussion on a UTV showbiz program, the actress elaborated on the discrete nature of Islamic prophecies, emphasizing that they are not typically made public like in Christian traditions.

She explained that within the Islamic context, prophecies are conveyed privately by individuals with spiritual gifts, who approach recipients and provide specific instructions.

Sinare highlighted that these instructions often involve acts of charity, such as giving to the less fortunate, as a means of averting negative prophecies and seeking divine intervention.

“Our prophecies are not said in the open. Ours is different, we are called aside by someone gifted who then gives us instructions on what to do next, at least that’s what I know.

“We are directed to give to the poor as a means of reversing the bad deed,” she stated.

Her remarks come in the wake of discussions surrounding the passing of gospel musician KODA, prompting reflection on the role of prophecy and spirituality in times of loss and adversity.

A video containing a prophecy made by Rev. Richard Boateng at an ICGC event in February that tragically predicted the demise of Ghanaian gospel artist Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, better known by his stage name, KODA, appeared a few days ago.

Rev. Boateng is heard in the video talking about a vision in which he saw an arrow piercing KODA's chest and damaging one of his important organs.

