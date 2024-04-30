ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

KODA’s death: Islamic prophecies are not said in the open; they’re done privately with directions — Habiba Sinare 

General News Habiba Sinare
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Habiba Sinare

Actress Habiba Sinare has explained the practices surrounding prophecies in the Islamic faith, offering insights into how they differ in Christianity.

In a panel discussion on a UTV showbiz program, the actress elaborated on the discrete nature of Islamic prophecies, emphasizing that they are not typically made public like in Christian traditions.

She explained that within the Islamic context, prophecies are conveyed privately by individuals with spiritual gifts, who approach recipients and provide specific instructions.

Sinare highlighted that these instructions often involve acts of charity, such as giving to the less fortunate, as a means of averting negative prophecies and seeking divine intervention.

“Our prophecies are not said in the open. Ours is different, we are called aside by someone gifted who then gives us instructions on what to do next, at least that’s what I know.

“We are directed to give to the poor as a means of reversing the bad deed,” she stated.

Her remarks come in the wake of discussions surrounding the passing of gospel musician KODA, prompting reflection on the role of prophecy and spirituality in times of loss and adversity.

A video containing a prophecy made by Rev. Richard Boateng at an ICGC event in February that tragically predicted the demise of Ghanaian gospel artist Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, better known by his stage name, KODA, appeared a few days ago.

Rev. Boateng is heard in the video talking about a vision in which he saw an arrow piercing KODA's chest and damaging one of his important organs.

Watch the prophecy below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo did not order Overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him- Richard Ahiagba Akufo-Addo did not order Overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him- Richard Ah...

2 hours ago

Many girls sleep with dogs for money —Mona Gucci Many girls sleep with dogs for money — Mona Gucci 

2 hours ago

Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party NPP Ejisu by-election: No election is small, easy but NPP will win — Frimpong Kodua

3 hours ago

A road construction project No president can take credit for constructing a road in Ghana; they’re taxpayers...

3 hours ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, NDC running mate Prof. Jane Naana has shaken Ghana's political foundation, causing NPP to run hel...

3 hours ago

I've been receiving threats after I commended NPP for completing school projects —Kwesi Pratt I've been receiving threats after I commended NPP for completing school projects...

3 hours ago

Bawumia is ready to debate Mahama any day – Frederick Opare-Ansah Bawumia is ready to debate Mahama any day – Frederick Opare-Ansah

3 hours ago

Register births at CHPS compounds; don't come to Accra – Birth Death Registrar Register births at CHPS compounds; don't come to Accra – Birth & Death Registrar...

3 hours ago

We never said only 10 BVDs were auctioned – EC replies IMANI We never said only 10 BVDs were auctioned – EC replies IMANI

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Akufo-Addo willing to trample on Ghanas constitution – Mahama Election 2024: Akufo-Addo willing to trample on Ghana’s constitution – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line