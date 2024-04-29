ModernGhana logo
No president can take credit for constructing a road in Ghana; they’re taxpayers’ money — Lecturer tells Akufo-Addo

Dr. Eric Bempong, a lecturer at KAAF University, has challenged the notion that any President of Ghana can claim credit for infrastructure projects, arguing that such projects are funded by taxpayers' money, not the personal finances of the President.

His remarks come in reaction to recent statements made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a campaign event ahead of the Ejisu by-election.

President Akufo-Addo boasts about the development projects across the country, particularly roads construction.

During the event, President Akufo-Addo asserted, "I don’t say this to boast but there is no road that can be constructed in Ghana without my permission…"

However, Dr. Bempong challenged the President's assertion, emphasizing that the funding for road construction and other public works comes from state funds, which are derived from taxpayers' contributions.

He emphasized that while Presidents may oversee the direction of infrastructure projects, they cannot personally take credit for their construction.

“No president can claim credit for road construction in Ghana. Presidents direct affairs of road construction but they don’t construct roads.

“State funds or taxpayers’ money are used to construct roads and not from the coffers of the president. If any President directs the construction of roads, schools or any infrastructure, the president has no authority to claim credit for it.

“He can only claim credit for supervising or directing the construction of the road or infrastructure,” he stated during an interview on the Oyerepa Breakfast Show.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

