Renowned journalist Kwesi Pratt claims he has been receiving threats for commending Akufo-Addo's government's efforts in completing infrastructure projects in the educational sector.

A few weeks ago during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Kwesi Pratt expressed surprise and admiration for the strides made in the educational sector, particularly in the construction of science laboratories.

“I am really surprised and amazed about some of the strides which have been made in the educational sector.

“I’m surprised; I mean when I saw some of the types of Science laboratories they have built and the quality, the numbers and so on, I was genuinely impressed. Genuinely impressed,” he said.

However, following his comments, Pratt revealed on the April 23, 2024 edition of 'Kokrokoo' that he had been overwhelmed with threatening messages and calls from individuals questioning his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I've been receiving calls from people demanding the basis for my comment.

“Others are threatening me for speaking in favour of the NPP but is it wrong to do that?” Kwesi Pratt expressed.”