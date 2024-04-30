ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo did not order Overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him- Richard Ahiagba

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
The National Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagba, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for sharing what he termed as misleading information about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on social media.

His concerns follow a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Mr. Mahama alleging that President Akufo-Addo ordered the Overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him.

"President Akufo Addo's attitude and utterances give much concern; his recent insistence that chiefs stand up to greet him should be a matter of serious consternation for political watchers," Mr. Mahama wrote in the first paragraph of his comment on X.

Richard Ahiagba, who disagreed with the former president, replied on the same social media platform on Monday, April 29, 2024, stating that the former president relied on doctored video to make his comment.

After debunking reports of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordering a chief to stand before greeting him, Richard Ahiagba called on the former president to pull down the post, adding that the NDC leader is only misleading the public.

Read full post below:
Your Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Sir, you have been misled to fall for this base propaganda. It is not true that President Akufo-Addo ordered the overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him unless you are watching the doctored video by the NDC. I know by now you have been appropriately briefed; it is not too late to delete this post. Good evening, Sir.

