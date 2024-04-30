Mona Gucci, a TV personality and social media influencer, has brought attention to a disturbing trend in where young women are coerced into degrading acts, including engaging in sexual activities with animals, in exchange for money.

During a discussion on the Ladies Circle show on TV3, Mona Gucci shared a shocking account about a young woman who was targeted by a predator posing as a job recruiter on social media.

According to her, the woman who had been searching for a job was contacted by a man who claimed he could assist her in finding a job.

"I remember a lady who called me recently and told me how she met this man on social media. The man asked her to come for a meeting. So she went, thinking the man was going to give her a job, but the man said, 'This is the offer. I'm going to pay you GH¢50,000 weekly if you can sleep with my dog.'

"She was like, 'Excuse me?' The man explained that he has a strong fetish for watching his dog sleep with a woman. She turned it down," Mona Gucci narrated.

Gucci emphasized the pressure faced by young women who may feel compelled to engage in such acts due to financial desperation and societal pressures.

"This is where our willpower comes in. Many girls go into it not because they love it but because they want to get the money. They want to buy designer clothing and show off to people," Gucci explained.