ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Many girls sleep with dogs for money — Mona Gucci 

Social News Many girls sleep with dogs for money —Mona Gucci
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mona Gucci, a TV personality and social media influencer, has brought attention to a disturbing trend in where young women are coerced into degrading acts, including engaging in sexual activities with animals, in exchange for money.

During a discussion on the Ladies Circle show on TV3, Mona Gucci shared a shocking account about a young woman who was targeted by a predator posing as a job recruiter on social media.

According to her, the woman who had been searching for a job was contacted by a man who claimed he could assist her in finding a job.

"I remember a lady who called me recently and told me how she met this man on social media. The man asked her to come for a meeting. So she went, thinking the man was going to give her a job, but the man said, 'This is the offer. I'm going to pay you GH¢50,000 weekly if you can sleep with my dog.'

"She was like, 'Excuse me?' The man explained that he has a strong fetish for watching his dog sleep with a woman. She turned it down," Mona Gucci narrated.

Gucci emphasized the pressure faced by young women who may feel compelled to engage in such acts due to financial desperation and societal pressures.

"This is where our willpower comes in. Many girls go into it not because they love it but because they want to get the money. They want to buy designer clothing and show off to people," Gucci explained.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo did not order Overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him- Richard Ahiagba Akufo-Addo did not order Overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him- Richard Ah...

1 hour ago

Many girls sleep with dogs for money —Mona Gucci Many girls sleep with dogs for money — Mona Gucci 

1 hour ago

Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party NPP Ejisu by-election: No election is small, easy but NPP will win — Frimpong Kodua

2 hours ago

A road construction project No president can take credit for constructing a road in Ghana; they’re taxpayers...

2 hours ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, NDC running mate Prof. Jane Naana has shaken Ghana's political foundation, causing NPP to run hel...

2 hours ago

I've been receiving threats after I commended NPP for completing school projects —Kwesi Pratt I've been receiving threats after I commended NPP for completing school projects...

2 hours ago

Bawumia is ready to debate Mahama any day – Frederick Opare-Ansah Bawumia is ready to debate Mahama any day – Frederick Opare-Ansah

2 hours ago

Register births at CHPS compounds; don't come to Accra – Birth Death Registrar Register births at CHPS compounds; don't come to Accra – Birth & Death Registrar...

2 hours ago

We never said only 10 BVDs were auctioned – EC replies IMANI We never said only 10 BVDs were auctioned – EC replies IMANI

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Akufo-Addo willing to trample on Ghanas constitution – Mahama Election 2024: Akufo-Addo willing to trample on Ghana’s constitution – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line