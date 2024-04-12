ModernGhana logo
12.04.2024 Industry News

Journalist Halifax Ansah-Addo surprises young musician 'Fotocopy' with $1,000

Journalist Halifax Ansah-Addo surprises young musician 'Fotocopy' with $1,000
12.04.2024 LISTEN

Halifax Ansah-Addo, a prominent journalist, surprised Ghana's youngest musician, Kallai Nana Qwaachi, affectionately known as 'Fotocopy', with a generous $1000 gift for lunch expenses.

This uplifting moment unfolded on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, during Fotocopy's appearance on Halifax Ansah-Addo's acclaimed entertainment show on Okay 101.7 FM.

As Fotocopy released his latest single, 'Best Friend', Halifax Ansah-Addo seized the opportunity to not only promote the young artist but also to extend a helping hand.

In a touching video shared on social media, Halifax Ansah-Addo can be seen presenting the surprised musician with the gift, advising him to enjoy lunch at the same spot his father frequents.

Grateful for this unexpected act of kindness, Fotocopy took to Instagram to express his gratitude, stating, "Thank you, Halifax Ansah-Addo, for your generous gift. I cannot thank you enough."

This heartening exchange between a seasoned journalist and young talent serves as a beacon of hope and solidarity within Ghana's vibrant music industry, showcasing the power of community support and mentorship.

